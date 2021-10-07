Financial Strategies Group Inc. Increases Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF comprises about 0.4% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

HYD stock remained flat at $$62.22 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 291,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,526. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.