First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Up 18.7% in September

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FBIZ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,400. The company has a market cap of $250.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. Equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 74,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.