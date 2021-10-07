First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

FCXXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$14.09 during trading hours on Thursday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

