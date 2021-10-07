First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,025.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $847.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $851.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $841.27. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.22 and a 52-week high of $915.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.22.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $480.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

