First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCBC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 15.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 99.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.61. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.16 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

