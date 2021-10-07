First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Raymond James

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.44.
In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.
About First Foundation
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
