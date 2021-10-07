First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Raymond James

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.44.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

