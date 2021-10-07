First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $232.17

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.17 and traded as low as $225.05. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $225.05, with a volume of 125 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.06. The firm has a market cap of $734.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.36.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $12.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

