First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $204.95

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $204.95 and last traded at $202.93, with a volume of 998953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.31.

The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.18.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

