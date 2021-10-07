First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 38.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 486,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,871 shares during the quarter. First Solar makes up approximately 1.6% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $44,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $48,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.18. 1,516,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,912. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.76.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

