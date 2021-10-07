First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.20

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.20 and last traded at $46.20, with a volume of 526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.42.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 913,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,013,000 after acquiring an additional 334,784 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 32,759 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 8,678.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

