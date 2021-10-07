Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 228,076 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.70% of State Street worth $1,327,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in State Street by 314.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STT opened at $88.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $94.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.65.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

