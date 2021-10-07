Fmr LLC Has $1.55 Billion Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,898,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843,937 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of 10x Genomics worth $1,546,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 556.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,625 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

10x Genomics stock opened at $145.32 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.84 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.36.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $3,171,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $851,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 396,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,462,515.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,181 shares of company stock valued at $29,844,917. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

