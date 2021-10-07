Fmr LLC Has $1.77 Billion Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953,893 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,774,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $166.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.64 and a 12-month high of $178.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.64 and its 200 day moving average is $163.46.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.