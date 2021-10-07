Fmr LLC Has $1.85 Billion Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,946,342 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,186 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,845,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,712 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,915 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,979,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,431,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,769 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average is $56.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

