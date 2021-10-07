Fmr LLC Has $4.47 Billion Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 94,093 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.55% of Costco Wholesale worth $4,465,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $449.34. 1,330,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $470.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.39.

