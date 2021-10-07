Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,055,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 418,603 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Travelers Companies worth $2,253,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 12.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,925,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,918,000 after acquiring an additional 322,040 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 769,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,743,000 after acquiring an additional 288,358 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 27.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,691,000 after acquiring an additional 258,798 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 693.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 259,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,890,000 after acquiring an additional 227,026 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $155.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $109.62 and a one year high of $163.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.70.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

