Fmr LLC Raises Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 530,696 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NovoCure worth $2,133,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $74,644.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,013 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,816.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.96, for a total transaction of $103,482.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,051. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure stock opened at $110.62 on Thursday. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.31 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2,211.96 and a beta of 1.10.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

