Fmr LLC Sells 4,989,297 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,026,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,989,297 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,087,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,820,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,843,105. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $391.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.05.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.41.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

