Fmr LLC Trims Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,512,094 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 4,534,469 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 11.66% of Tapestry worth $1,413,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Tapestry by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,709 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $50,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Tapestry by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,653 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of TPR opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.64. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.