Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Bought by Group One Trading L.P.

Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 3,650.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 59.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,216,000 after acquiring an additional 553,915 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.89 and a 52 week high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

