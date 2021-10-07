Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Knott David M

Knott David M decreased its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 497,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors comprises 5.9% of Knott David M’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Knott David M’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $9,754,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 75.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FTAI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.56. 13,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,191. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.66.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. Analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -153.49%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

