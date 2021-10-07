Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shares dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 31,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,019,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

FSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,038,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after buying an additional 1,189,826 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,283,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,572,000 after buying an additional 698,750 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 523,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.