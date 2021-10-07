Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of FOXA stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.15. 2,783,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,084. FOX has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FOX will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in FOX by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,044,000 after buying an additional 5,050,236 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at about $69,809,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in FOX by 155.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,868,000 after purchasing an additional 979,432 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth about $25,737,755,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

