Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of FOX by 347.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of FOX by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.