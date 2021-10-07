Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 52,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 614,293 shares.The stock last traded at $133.67 and had previously closed at $131.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.92.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.87.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.