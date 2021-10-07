Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the August 31st total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of FPRUF stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. Fraport has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average is $64.68.

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

