Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FNLPF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Fresnillo stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.29. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

