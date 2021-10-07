FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives $20.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FSK opened at $22.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. Equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.55%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

