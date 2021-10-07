FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) Short Interest Up 30.5% in September

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HERAU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,121,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $49,950,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $42,458,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $37,468,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $27,280,000.

FTAC Hera Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,030. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

