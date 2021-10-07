FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $72.43

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.43 and traded as high as $79.83. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $78.90, with a volume of 17,462 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.60. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.15.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

