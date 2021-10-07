Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Short Interest Update

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,910,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 12,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YMM shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company.

YMM traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52. Full Truck Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.28 million during the quarter.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

