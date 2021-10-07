Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $13.05 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Repligen worth $13,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth $48,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Repligen by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $267.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.76. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $161.87 and a 52-week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGEN. Stephens boosted their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

