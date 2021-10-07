Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $18.28 Million Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,161 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.35% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $18,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.14. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

