Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,658 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,658 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,296,000 after purchasing an additional 203,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCS opened at $61.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.78.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

