Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,388 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 419,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,130,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $142.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.50. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

