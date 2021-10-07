FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Issued By SVB Leerink

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xencor in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.99). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

XNCR opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.54 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

