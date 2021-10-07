FY2023 Earnings Forecast for ICON Public Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ICON Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $14.02 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $264.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $168.76 and a 1-year high of $301.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.08.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in ICON Public by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 102,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ICON Public by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ICON Public by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in ICON Public by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

