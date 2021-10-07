Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of GLTO opened at $3.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. Galecto has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

