Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,701,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Franklin Resources makes up about 4.7% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Franklin Resources worth $54,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,185,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,611,000 after purchasing an additional 252,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $139,950,000 after purchasing an additional 140,550 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,547,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $145,468,000 after purchasing an additional 206,868 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,811,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,828,000 after purchasing an additional 109,425 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $98,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

BEN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.86. The stock had a trading volume of 19,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,743. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

