Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $163.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Garmin is benefiting from solid momentum across the Fitness and Outdoor segments owing to growing demand for advanced wearables and adventure watches. Also, benefits from Tacx buyout are tailwinds. Furthermore, well-performing Marine segment owing to robust chartplotters, remains a major positive. Solid adoption of advanced sonars is also contributing well. Additionally, strong momentum across specialty categories and new OEM programs is another positive. Garmin’s strong focus on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore growth opportunities in all its segments remains a tailwind. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, weak personal navigation device market remains a headwind for the company’s auto segment. Additionally, macroeconomic headwinds and seasonality are risks.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $156.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.37. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 582,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,183,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,319,000 after buying an additional 291,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

