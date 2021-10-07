GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.87. GDS has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GDS will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in GDS by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of GDS by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of GDS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

