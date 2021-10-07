Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Up 34.0% in September

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the August 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 485.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GBERF opened at $753.27 on Thursday. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $566.00 and a fifty-two week high of $865.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $815.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $753.68.
About Geberit
