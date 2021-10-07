Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Up 34.0% in September

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the August 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 485.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERF opened at $753.27 on Thursday. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $566.00 and a fifty-two week high of $865.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $815.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $753.68.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

