Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $505.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $441.53.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac stock opened at $405.17 on Monday. Generac has a 12-month low of $198.85 and a 12-month high of $466.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Generac by 345.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 41.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,133,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Generac by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,484,000 after buying an additional 243,978 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.