General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 52,509 shares during the period. General American Investors comprises approximately 0.8% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $30,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GAM. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in General American Investors by 106.6% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 187,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 96,539 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in General American Investors by 664.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 61,002 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General American Investors by 261.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 37,446 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in General American Investors during the first quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

GAM traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $43.14. The stock had a trading volume of 19,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,040. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $45.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.99.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM).

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.