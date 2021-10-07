General Electric (LON:GEC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.15

Shares of General Electric (LON:GEC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.15 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 104.58 ($1.37). General Electric shares last traded at GBX 104.58 ($1.37), with a volume of 210 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -40.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous dividend of $0.01. General Electric’s payout ratio is -12.36%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

