General Electric (NYSE:GE) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

General Electric stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,655,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,957,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81. General Electric has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 251.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

