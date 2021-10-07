General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.790-$3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GIS opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. Citigroup raised General Mills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.57.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,682 shares of company stock worth $3,867,778. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Mills stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.45% of General Mills worth $535,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

