Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 346,595 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,255,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,208,000. Tobam lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after buying an additional 121,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $183.03. 10,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,543. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.19 and a 200-day moving average of $196.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $159.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.58.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

