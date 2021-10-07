Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,053,694 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053,694 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of The Charles Schwab worth $1,692,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $77.96. The firm has a market cap of $139.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,762 shares of company stock worth $39,467,201 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

