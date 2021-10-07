Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.03 Billion Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,830,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,006,388 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 0.7% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,032,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.00.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $6.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $336.87. The stock had a trading volume of 19,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,476. The firm has a market cap of $355.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.91.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

